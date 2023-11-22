Patriotic Alliance will not boycott Israeli products: Mckenzie

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton Mckenzie says his party will not boycott Israeli products nor will they turn their backs on the Israeli nation.

PA leader made these remarks at a media briefing ahead of the party’s 10th anniversary on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

This comes after an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led motion was passed in Parliament to close the Israeli Embassy in the country.

Themed; Abahambe, meaning let them go, the PA’s celebration will also be to re-emphasise one of the party’s policies on the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

Days away from celebrating a decade of existence. The PA took stock of the party’s journey over the years; it also took an opportunity to explain its position on issues of national importance.

The party leader Gayton McKenzie says they are in support of a two-state solution in the Middle East.

“We are going according to our truth, we shall never stand here because it’s not fashionable to say, because the Jewish people are not our enemies, it’s not fashionable to say we want peace between Israel and Palestine. It’s not fashionable but that’s what we are saying and if that means we are losing votes then do not vote for us, but this is our truth, we want a two-state solution. We don’t care if a child dies whether it’s a Palestinian child or Israeli child, a child is a child.”

McKenzie also revealed that an ultimatum was given to them by the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC) to withdraw their support for Israel or face fallout with their coalition agreements in certain municipalities.

“Then the ANC gives us an ultimatum, we must turn our backs on Israel, or they will expel us from the coalitions, we’ve been told tomorrow is the deadline, we have Muslims in our party, and those Muslims are standing with Palestine, we have no problem with that, but I am washed by the lamb of Christ, my bible says to me, he who curses Israeli is cursing himself, he who blesses Israel blesses himself, so call me what you want, even if I get one vote or two votes, I will not listen to the ANC, I will listen to the bible.”

McKenzie says the party has done exceptionally well over the past years and will be a force to be reckoned with in the future. It currently has over 80 seats in various municipal councils across the country. “ We have won awards, so we are happy, they say we are a small party, so Saturday we will show them a small party.”

McKenzie has reiterated his party’s stance on the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

“ The PA is the party that puts South Africans first. We are not for this one Africa nonsense, absolute nonsense. One Africa will not happen while we are part of this political establishment. We will never allow that, the theme for this party is ‘aba hambe’, that’s our theme. We want all illegal foreigners to be deported, we want mass deportation of illegal foreign nationals, we don’t want them here.”

The party expects more than 40 000 people to be in attendance at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, whilst McKenzie is expected to give his address at 3pm.