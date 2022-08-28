The site where Nathaniel Julies was shot dead- allegedly by police- now has a remembrance plaque and mural in honour of the teenager. Sixteen year old Julies- who was living with Down syndrome- was shot and killed in August 2020. His tombstone was unveiled, to mark two years since his passing.

August 2020

Two years ago, on Nikkel Crescent, just outside the block of flats in Eldorado Park, Julies was shot and killed on his way from the local shop, to buy biscuits. The place where the teenager spent his final moments, bringing pain and sorrow to the family and community, now stands as a remembrance site with a plaque, his picture on white concrete stand and a large mural.

His mother, Bridget Harris, says the past two years since his passing have been extremely hard.

“It’s been two years and it has been hard on us. To every mother out there, children have been shot in the past few months. I just want to encourage every mother out there to put your faith in the Lord and he will carry us through. Everything is in God’s hands, even if we get despondent and angry, things are in God’s hands”, says Harris.

Gangsterism, drugs and random shootings, are some of the social ills the Eldrado Park community battle with. Community member, Jones Lambert, says it’s up to them to rid Eldos of crime as she has little faith in the police.

“We really hope that justice will be done. Crime is a major issue and the community is assisting especially with the gun downs, the community is coming together to fight crime. According to me, I don’t trust the police at all”, says Lambert.

Patriotic Alliance member and MMC of Health and Social Development in the City of Johannesburg, Ashley Souls, says the SAPS needs to join hands with the Eldorado Park community in the fight against crime.

“It’s really sad to say that just a few days ago there was another shooting, a random shooting where 6 boys were shot. One is now deceased and the sad part is, there on the ground there is community effort to try and solve the issue. But for some reason, the response time for the South African Police Services, is very slow and at times, there is no response. So there has to be some intentional effort to have the SAPS work together with community. Community is ready”, says Souls.

The tombstone for young Julies, in a shape of a biscuit, was also unveiled.

Trial

Meanwhile, the three officers Cayleen Witbooi, Voster Netshiongolo, and Scorpion Ndyalvane, are to stand trial again for his killing.

The death of then presiding Judge Ramarumo Monama meant the trial had to start from scratch. The three accused are back in court October.