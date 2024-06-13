Patriotic Alliance respects Winde’s election as WC Premier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament says it respects the outcome of the election of the Premier of the Province.

The DA’s Alan Winde was re-elected Premier during the first sitting of the house following the 2024 elections. Winde has been in the position since 2019.

Daylin Mitchell was elected Speaker and Reagen Allen as Deputy Speaker.

Leader of the PA in the Provincial Parliament, Basil Petrus, says they will continue to fight to improve the lives of people in the province.

“As the Patriotic Alliance, we respect the process of the election of the Premier of the Western Cape, however as the Patriotic Alliance we will stand firm on our values and principles and we will stand up for all the people in the Western Cape.”

