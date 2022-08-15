Democratic Alliance (DA) member of parliament, Patricia Kopane, has formally informed parliament of her resignation from both the Democratic Alliance and the National Assembly.

In a letter to Speaker of the House, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, she thanked the people of South Africa and the Free State for supporting her in the past 19 years.

The former DA Free State Leader is reportedly leaving to join Herman Mashaba’s Action SA.

Earlier, Kopane told the SABC she felt she didn’t have space to make a contribution in the DA.

She said she was tired of defending the DA over the perception of it being a white-only party, and she further added that a grouping of white people believe black people should work for them.

In a short statement the DA said it accepted Kopane’s resignation and thanked her for her service.

Former DA Free State Leader and member of Parliament #PatriciaKopane has resigned from party. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/dD8OS2TagQ — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) August 15, 2022

During her tenure as a member of parliament Kopane was a member of the Committee on Multi-Party Women’s Caucus as well as the Standing Committee on Auditor-General.