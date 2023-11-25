Patient dies after security guards refused family entry in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A patient has died at the entrance gate of Northam Clinic, outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo, after the security guards refused the family entry.

Department Spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha says the guards allegedly refused the family of the critically ill patient entry due to load shedding.

Health authorities say the nurses were not aware that there was a patient at the gate.

Muavha says instead of allowing the patient and family entry, the guards ordered them to call emergency services.

Muavha says the incident is being investigated.

“The family brought a critically ill patient who was bleeding in all his body orifices as an emergency, but instead of allowing them to access, security guards informed them that due to load shedding, they would not open for them, but rather opted to give them contact numbers for emergency medical services. Nurses on duty were only informed after the patient had died. Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has sent the deepest condolences to the deceased’s family.”