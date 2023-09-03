Pathologists have concluded post-mortems of the 77 deceased who died during the Inner Johannesburg City fire.

Sixty-nine families have presented themselves at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services in the last three days to identify their loved ones’ bodies.

Sixty-two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition making the task of identifying the bodies more difficult.

Pathologists will have to rely on DNA samples from the deceased and their families to cross-reference and match those who have perished to their loved ones.

So far, only 13 DNA samples have been collected from families.

The Department of Health is urging the family of the 62 unidentifiable deceased to visit the Diepkloof mortuary.

So far, eight victims have been laid to rest in Olifantvlei cemetry in the south of Johannesburg.

Joburg CBD Fire I SABC News Reporter, Hasina Gori updates on the rising death toll: