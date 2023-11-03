Patel outlines AGOA’s positive impact on youth employment

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel says the three-day African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum has brought young people into the economy by creating jobs for them.

Patel says he hopes that more African countries could benefit from AGOA.

Patel has stressed that the relationship between the African continent and the US is of great significance.

“AGOA is a market access arrangement with the US Congress, put in place for sub-Saharan countries and we’ve seen trade with the US being a significant part of our trade with the world. In SA, for example, we exported close to R250 billion worth of goods to the US including things like cars, fruit and vegetables, agriculture and a range of products. “

