The rape trial of Rivers of Living Waters church leader, Stephen Bafana Zondo will resume at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Evidence of only four of 26 witnesses has been heard since the trial commenced in 2021.

The bishop is facing 10 charges including rape and defeating the ends of justice.

Last year, his defense team objected to the translation by a court interpreter of the evidence presented by the alleged third victim at the high court.

Advocate Piet Pistorius noted at least three instances in which he claimed the interpreter did not correctly interpret the evidence presented by the witness.

Bishop Zondo’s trial to be heard later this month:

