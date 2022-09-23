A pastor is expected to appear at the Nquthu Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping 13 children in Luvisi village, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It’s alleged the pastor would lure children to watch cartoons at his home.

It is said he would later play pornographic videos to watch with children before raping them.

The provincial Department of Social Development alleges that the man has been molesting children since 2021 with the recent case reported this past Sunday.

The victims include 11 boys and two girls aged between five and 17.

Provincial Social Development Spokesperson Mhlaba Memela says, “Unfortunately, this pastor has been taking advantage of these children until Sunday. One of the young boys was molested and he reported the case to the mother and the mother tried to check on other children that might have suffered the same fate.”

“Because this young boy was able to name other kids that he had spent time with, when the mother checked with them, it turned out that all 13 of the children were sexually abused by the pastor,” adds Memela.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, three-year-old Mbalentle Kana’s body was found lying in her bedroom after she was raped and murdered.

It is alleged that she was sleeping alone while her parents were in another bedroom.

It’s believed that an intruder raped and suffocated the little girl.

Family spokesperson Sakhiwo Kana says Mbali’s mother discovered the toddler’s lifeless body after noticing the kitchen door was open.

According to the child’s mother, she made the gruesome discovery while fetching water from the kitchen.

While she was in the kitchen, she noticed that the door was open and quickly rushed to her child’s room, and that is when she found her daughter’s lifeless body and started to scream.

