Pastor Omotoso human trafficking case remanded to August 21

The case against Timothy Omotoso, who is accused of human trafficking, rape, and the sexual assault of several women, including minors, between 2009 and 2017; and his two co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani, has been remanded to August 21 by the Gqeberha High Court.

This is to give Judge Irma Schoeman enough time to review the application brought forward by the defense to dismiss all witness evidence.

Omotoso and his co-accused are alleged to have committed these crimes at his church, Jesus Dominion International in Gqeberha.

The defense team, led by Advocate Daubermann, has alleged interference by former state prosecutors, Advocate Nceba Ntelwa and Ishmed Cerfontein, in the witness statements. Daubermann questioned why Ntelwa and Cerfontein were not called to testify in court, arguing that the evidence obtained from witnesses by the two prosecutors was unethical and potentially corrupt. Daubermann claims that this has led to an unfair trial for the accused.

However, state prosecutor Advocate Chris Mouton has refuted these allegations stating that there is currently no evidence to suggest that witnesses were coerced into committing perjury or that Ntelwa and Cerfontein obtained evidence unlawfully.

Mouton argues there are no grounds to label the former prosecutors as corrupt, without concrete proof.

Judge Irma Schoeman will deliver her ruling on this application on August 21, 2024. The three accused, including Pastor Timothy Omotoso, face 32 charges, including rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

