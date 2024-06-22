Passenger passes away at King Shaka Airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed the death of a female passenger at King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

According to the airports company, the female passenger, who is not yet identified, died shortly before boarding a FlySafair flight to Johannesburg on Friday night.

In a statement, ACSA indicated that the call center received a request for emergency medical personnel to attend to a passenger who was struggling to breathe at the boarding gate.

The paramedics arrived shortly before 9pm.

ACSA said efforts by the medical personnel to resuscitate the passenger were unsuccessful and she was declared deceased at the scene.

The exact cause of her death is still unknown.