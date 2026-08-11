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PA’s CT mayoral candidate Daniels gets bail in common assault case

  • [FILE] Empty court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
SABC News

Bail has been granted for the mayoral candidate in Cape Town of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Cheslyn Daniels and his wife at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

The two were charged with common assault following an altercation between them and Daniels’ former wife in Belhar over the weekend.

The matter relates to an alleged custody matter of a five-year-old boy.

The court heard that the child ran to the father’s car and when he held the child the mother tried to grab him away. The state alleges that Daniels did not comply with a custody agreement

. Daniels was granted bail of a R1 000, while his wife got bail of R500.

The matter has been postponed to the 21st of September for witness statements.

 

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