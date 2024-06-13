Parys residents call for permanent solution to water woes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Water scarcity has become almost normal in the tourist town of Parys in the Free State. Some residents have been using communal taps for more than five years as the Ngwathe Local Municipality struggles with inadequate infrastructure.

Those with running water and geysers inside their homes have removed them.

69-year-old Dimakatso Tsokolibane lives alone and is forced to pay for water to be delivered to her house.

The community says the water supply is inconsistent; and blames unqualified officials who are placed in positions they know nothing about.

Residents say they need a permanent solution from the municipality.

Ngwathe Municipality Spokesperson Steve Naale acknowledged the entity’s challenges to provide water for all residents.

“For instance, our water treatment plant in Parys is currently producing 12 mega litres while the demand is 19 mega litres. Furthermore, the municipality has appointed a contractor to refurbish our water treatment plant. Through funding from the Department of Water and Sanitation, this project is ongoing. Also, the municipality is installing a new 3 km pipeline from the plant to boost some of the water distribution efforts in Tumahole.”

Naale says the municipal manager has met with contractors and instructed them to expedite the project to get the water running from taps again.

VIDEO | Residents of Parys call for permanent solution to water crisis: