The Convenor for the ANC national executive members into the North West province, Obed Bapela, says the party’s national leadership is not bothered by another looming court interdict by a group of aggrieved members.

These members were were granted an interdict by the North West high court against the ANC Interim Provincial Committee members voting at the provincial conference.

The group that lodged the interdict has given the ANC Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile, an ultimatum to respond to their demands. They want Mashatile to clarify his understanding of Friday night’s court ruling.

The group intend making another application to interdict the current sitting provincial conference in Rustenburg. Bapela says they aren’t worried.

Bapela adds that, “It does not bother us for now, is an intension that is there. It does not stop the conference from starting.”

Video: The implications of the court order on the ANC North West elective conference