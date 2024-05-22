Party members should be taught political tolerance: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political Analyst, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu says party leaders should educate their followers about political tolerance.

Attacks on members of political parties during electioneering have become widespread in some parts of the country, ahead of next week’s elections.

In Tshwane, DA members were allegedly attacked by a group of unknown people in Atteridgeville this week while putting up election campaign posters.

Incidents of political intolerance have also occurred in the North West and Limpopo.

“This is very critical especially because leaders of political parties have signed a pledge with the IEC – whereby they confirmed that they are going to converse in a free and fair manner and allow other political parties to do the same. It doesn’t make sense therefore if you find that members of a particular political party are becoming intolerant of members of another political party because they also have a right to converse. So if we are able to contain the situation, we’ll be able to deliver an election that is free and fair and then of course the results will be credible,” says Mngomezulu.

