Party lists to be finalised after Electoral Court concludes matters

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that the list of political parties that will contest next month’s national elections will be finalised once all matters being heard in the Electoral Court are concluded.

At least six applications that are before the court will be heard tomorrow.

The electoral body’s Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku says they don’t expect the number to exceed 50.

She was speaking at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg, on the sidelines of a ceremony in which leaders of political parties as well as independent candidates will sign the national Code of Conduct.

“We are expecting 55 political parties to contest the national elections – that number is not going to solidify until the Electoral Court has heard all the matters that are before it. That is why the number seems to be fluid; it’s fluid because until the Electoral Court pronounces on the review of the decisions of the commission, we don’t have an absolute number.”

LIVE | Political parties sign the Electoral Code of Conduct:

MK papers

Meanwhile, the IEC has confirmed that it will file its court papers today following the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s appeal against it.

The party’s appeal comes after the commission’s decision to uphold the objections of MK party leader and former President Jacob Zuma from appearing on the list of Parliamentary candidates.

Dr Masuku says the party’s appeal is one of the six that have been lodged in the Electoral Court and is expected to be heard tomorrow.

“Yes, the direction from the court arrived yesterday – last night. It told us what it is that we are supposed to do and that is what we are doing. We are preparing our papers. I think they are due by 4 o’clock this afternoon. It is a process. But the Electoral Court is moving at speed, and they expect to hear the cases by Friday. So, we will be able to come back to the nation to hear what the outcome has been.”

VIDEO | MK to approach Electoral Court to appeal IEC’s decision barring Zuma from standing as a candidate: