The eThekwini Municipality says it could take up to 10 days to restore water supply in some areas around Umlazi. This follows a burst in the water pipe on the South Coast Bridge over the Umlaas Canal.

Senior Manager for Water Networks at the municipality, Lungile Cele says this has also affected water supply in critical areas like the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, industries and local businesses.

He says water tankers are being dispatched to the affected areas.

Cele says, “We would like to firstly apologise to communities around Umlazi and it is not the entire Umlazi. It is mainly just the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital the industries around the Mega City Mall and the hostels like Glebeland and Tehuis areas that has been affected badly by the burst pipe that has occurred over the Umlazi Canal Bridge. Our employees identified the burst on Saturday and they were hard at work to trace where the leak is coming from. We have made provision of relief tankers especially to the hospital.”