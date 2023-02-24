The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has again warned the public that parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga are expected to be affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy as it makes landfall in Mozambique today.

The cyclone, that’s usually accompanied by torrential rains, has already claimed seven lives in Madagascar and displaced thousands of people from their homes.

A weather forecaster, Lehlohonolo Thobela, says “We are expecting it to bring widespread showers and rain over the north eastern parts of Limpopo, covering areas around Thohoyandou, Tzaneen, and Musina, as well as the areas of Mpumalanga, from tomorrow into Sunday. “

