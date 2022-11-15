Bulk water supplier Umgeni Water in KwaZulu-Natal says it will increase the supply of drinking water at eThekwini’s reservoirs to prevent water shortages during the 12-hour planned shutdown on Tuesday.

The shutdown is expected to start this morning and last until 20:00.

Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder says the shutdown is due to the repair of pipe leaks at the Wiggin’s Water Treatment Plant in Bonela.

“Two leaks have been detected in an underground pipe at the plant. Umgeni Water has in the meantime increased production and supply of drinking water to eThekwini. We want the eThekwini reservoirs to reach 100%. It is likely that consumers in various areas insouth of Durban could experience low water pressure.”

Full statement on the planned shutdown and areas to be affected: