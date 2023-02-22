The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says the new partnership with a multinational business process management company will help meet the technology needs of South African businesses.

CSIR and Digicall Group have signed agreed to work together to support business service solutions through advanced and unique technology solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to explore the deployment of various technologies in areas that include climate modelling, radar-based motion sensing and digital technologies.

CSIR CEO, Dr Thulani Dlamini says, “We are delighted to establish this partnership with Digicall. Fostering strategic collaborations for the development and implementation of technologies in support of South African industrial establishments is at the core of the CSIR Strategy.”