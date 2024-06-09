Parties request Zondo to appoint a retired judge for GNU

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A group of six political parties has written to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, requesting him to appoint a retired judge to facilitate discussions on forming a government of national unity (GNU).

This request comes as consultative talks to set up the seventh administration under the proposal continue this weekend.

The group believes that all 18 political parties that secured one or more seats in the National Assembly should participate in the discussions. The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is among the parties that have written to Zondo.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa explained the value of the proposed talks, stating, “The reason why we opted to go this route is because we first considered whether we should write to Parliament or write to the ANC directly. As a result, we opted instead to approach the Chief Justice’s office given that the Chief Justice is busy preparing to swear in the MPs. There is no speaker currently; the Chief Justice is the person who is now seeing to it that the administration of Parliament. What we want is all the parties under one roof; they must come and make a presentation of the government of national unity.”

Holomisa emphasised that the ANC needs to outline its proposal before all parties in parliament. “People must not forget that plus and minus 9 million people, voters, have said no to the current state of affairs. Therefore, the ANC, at least, should have had the courtesy to call everyone. We did write to the Chief Justice and his office has acknowledged receipt. We are still waiting for a formal response,” he says.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has urged politicians to consider the poor as they reflect on the type of government they want.

Several political parties, such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), have rejected this proposal.

SACC President Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says, “Equally to say to them as they do that, as faith communities or as the churches, we know that there are certain values that are very critical, values of inclusivity, values that ensure that the poorest of the poor are not in the margins and ignored, and the values of peace and stability, and the flourishing of all South Africans.”

