Parties raise concerns as special votes begin for 1.7 million voters

Some political parties have raised concerns about issues reported by their agents at various voting stations across the country. Monday marks the first day of special votes, with over 1.7 million registered voters participating.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), UDM and Patriotic Alliance have all raised concerns about what is going on, on the ground.

FF Plus says it has received various complaints, which it will raise on the official platforms of the Electoral Commission (IEC)’.

VIDEO | Some political parties on concerns from special votes day one:

United Democratic Movement (UDM) treasurer says at her voting station in Alexandra, her station opened at 11 am instead of the stipulated 9 am.

She is also set to attend the Party Liaison Committee (PLC) meeting held at the ROC in Midrand.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) on the other hand says it is gathering evidence on some of the issues reported, including problems where they say some people managed to cast votes without being inked.

VIDEO | Patriotic Alliance also expressed concerns they will raise with the IEC:

The PLC is set to take place between 14h00 and 16h00 on Monday 27 May where the IEC is expected to engage the parties on the progress on day one of special votes.