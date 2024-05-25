Parties make final push for voters ahead of Wednesday’s elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Several parties are using the last weekend before the 29th of May elections to make a final push to woo voters.

An estimated 28-million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots across the country.

The elections are being widely described as the country’s most hotly contested since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

Along with the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which are both holding their final rallies today, parties including the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Build One South Africa (BOSA) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party are also out and about in parts of the country.

ACDP leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe will end his party’s campaign with church services and interactions with residents of different parts of Cape Town.

The ATM has organised nationwide Regional Prayer and Readiness Rallies simultaneously across all 9 provinces.

The main event with party leader Vuyo Zungula is taking place in Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape.

2024 Elections | ATM leads simultaneous nationwide prayers

BOSA members and supporters have begun trickling into Johannesburg’s Ellis Park stadium ahead of the party’s final election campaign rally.

BOSA Leader, Mmusi Maimane is expected to deliver the keynote address around midday. The rally will also be addressed by the party’s Deputy Leader and Gauteng Premier Candidate, Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster.

BOSA says it believes in a united South Africa, where all citizens have equal access and opportunities.

BOSA will be hosting its final JIKIZINTO RALLY this Saturday in Gauteng! Join BOSA Leader @mmusimaimane, Deputy Leader & Gauteng Premier Candidate @nobuntusa together with our incredible Builders! We’ve got exciting performances, coupled with our intellectually stimulating… pic.twitter.com/6S7nDG2tsN — BOSA (@BuildOneSA) May 20, 2024

Jacob Zuma’s MK party will host the Western Cape leg of its final electioneering rally in Philippi on the Cape Flats. The anti-apartheid activist the Reverend Doctor Allan Boesak will be one of the speakers at the event.