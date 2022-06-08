Political Analyst, Dr. Nkosinathi Breakfast says the political parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro require political reform and an independent body to deal with political issues.

His comments come as the Metro is once again in turmoil, with the former municipal manager Dr. Noxolo Nqwazi obtaining an interim restraining order against the appointment of her successor, Lonwabo Ngoqo.

He was given the nod by the majority of councillors after a motion of exigency to rescind the appointment of Nqwazi as City Manager was put to a vote last week.

On Tuesday, videos of angry confrontations amongst members of the ruling coalition also surfaced after the court ruled in favour of Nqwazi.

Dr. Breakfast says residents of the Metro need to be provided with services. “When one examines these coalition formations from the period of 2016 until to date, one would realise that they are unstable. There seems to be a missing link between these coalition formations, the provision of conflict management mechanism, that gap needs to be bridged, introduce a political reform in the form an independent body.”

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro is concerned about the political climate in the region. The PAC says the coalition government needs to work and that political parties need to find one another rather than focusing on the money and resources of the municipality.

PAC leader and MMC for Sport, Arts, and Culture, Bassie Kamana, says threats of violence cannot be tolerated.

His response comes in the wake of the video which shows the confrontation between members of the Good Party and Mayor Eugene Johnson.

“The entire situation embarrasses us as the PAC, let all counter actions or interdict come to an end, it takes away our focus. The latest incident is unacceptable, threats of violence cannot be the answer.”