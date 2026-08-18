Parties have mixed views on new NW Legislature Speaker

Political parties represented in the North West Legislature have given mixed views on the election of Viola Motsumi as the new Speaker.

She becomes the Legislature’s Speaker following her removal as Education MEC. She was backed by the ANC, which holds the majority in the legislature, defeating the EFF’s Shakes Botswe by 25 votes to nine.

DA MPL Freddy Sonakile says they also considered supporting Motsumi, citing her experience in the legislature, where she previously served as Deputy Speaker, rather than backing Botswe.

“As the Democratic Alliance, we welcome the nomination of Ms Viola Motsumi as the Speaker of the legislature. It was one of those where you had to put either populism or experience on the table, and as a caucus we sat and discussed this. So, we had to sit as a caucus and say, let’s look at experience at least between the two candidates that we are having, and we felt that Ms Motsumi, at least having been the Deputy Speaker before. We are definitely going to hold Ms Motsumi accountable like we did when she was an MEC.”

Meanwhile, EFF MPL Fanon Moema says the party does not have confidence in Motsumi’s ability to lead the legislature. At the same time the Freedom Front Plus’s Michal Groenewald says the continued redeployment of ANC members between positions is contributing to instability within the provincial government.

“As the EFF, we don’t have confidence at all in the legislature that is going to be presided by the ANC. Premier Lazarus Makgosi, he told the public and residents of the North West Province that he’s reviewing performance of the exco members. At the center of everything, it was Honorable Motsumi. So you’re saying this person must preside over the very same affairs that needs someone who can perform,”

“It is highly concerning that Ms. Mutsumi is already the third speaker in North West in only two years. These shifts, causing continuous redeployment of people in critical government roles, undermines stability and service delivery in the province.”