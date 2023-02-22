A by-election is currently under way in the Sol Plaatje Municipality in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

It comes after the death of an ANC councillor from Ward One.

Six political parties and one independent candidate want the hotly contested ward.

Provincial Independent Electoral Commission Manager, Elkin Topkin, says: “The Sol Plaatje Municipality is currently a hung council, and this election will definitely be decisive in terms of who will be in control. The six parties who will be contesting are the ACDP, the Sol Plaatje Service Delivery forum, the DA, the EFF, the ANC, and then one independent candidate who is based in Roodepan. So, Sol Plaatje Municipality and their council will know before midnight who the new councillor will be.”

Court action threats

Meanwhile, the EFF and the DA last week threatened to challenge the appointment of the Acting Executive Director of Infrastructure, Phetole Sithole, in court.

The municipality reportedly appointed Sithole in the position despite reservations raised by opposition parties in the council.

Opposition parties believe he is not fit for the post, as reported in the video below: