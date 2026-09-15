OPINION: The forgotten backbone of SA’s automotive industry

By Siphamandla Gwala

South Africa’s automotive industry may be a success story, but this growth and potential do not appear to be shared equally across its value chain.

The industry is one of the country’s economic powerhouses, contributing an estimated 5.3% to GDP and supporting over 110 000 direct jobs and a further 300 000 across the broader value chain.

Yet beneath these impressive numbers lies a less visible, less well-known story: the struggle of the small businesses that keep much of the industry moving.

From component suppliers and repair businesses to logistics operators and other specialised service providers, SMEs play an important role in the automotive ecosystem.

Their contribution may, in fact, be considerably larger than official statistics indicate, with many smaller and informal businesses operating beyond the full reach of economic measurement.

But being an important part of the value chain does not necessarily translate into access to opportunity.

Many SMEs face persistent barriers to finance, market access, skills, technology and procurement opportunities, making it difficult to scale their operations, compete with larger players and build sustainable businesses.

The result is a paradox: an industry with significant economic uplift and an extensive SME ecosystem where too many smaller businesses remain on the margins of the very growth opportunities they help create.

Consider the local mechanic operating from a home-based workshop in a town, township, or suburban area. He may employ several people, possess excellent technical skills, and have a strong reputation among customers. Yet, despite the quality of his work, he often finds himself unable to grow beyond his backyard operation due to a range of structural and economic barriers. This article explores some of the key challenges facing small businesses in South Africa’s automotive sector.

One of the most significant challenges facing small businesses is compliance costs and limited access to information regarding industry regulations, funding opportunities, business development programmes, and government support initiatives.

While many SME owners and managers have valuable technical skills, they have limited formal education or business training. As a result, they often struggle to access important information regarding industry regulations, funding opportunities, business development programmes, and government support initiatives. The saying “knowledge is power” holds true in this context. Without access to relevant information, many business owners are unable to take advantage of opportunities available to them. Furthermore, complying with industry regulations often requires professional assistance from accountants, consultants, or legal advisors, creating additional costs that many small businesses can scarcely afford. These expenses divert resources away from business growth and investment.

There are numerous funding and development opportunities available to SMEs within the automotive sector. For example, the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA) offers training grants, skills development programmes, and other forms of support aimed at improving the capabilities of small businesses. Unfortunately, many SME owners are unaware of these opportunities due to limited access to information and inadequate communication channels. As a result, funding and support programmes often fail to reach the businesses that need them most.

The rapid advancement of technology associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents both opportunities and challenges for small businesses. Modern vehicles are increasingly equipped with sophisticated electronic systems, sensors, and computerised components that require specialised diagnostic equipment and advanced technical expertise. To service and repair these vehicles effectively, mechanics often require expensive tools, software subscriptions, and certified training from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Unfortunately, these costs are often beyond the reach of many small operators.

As technology continues to evolve, SMEs frequently find themselves relying on outdated machinery and equipment. Consequently, there are now many modern vehicles that small-scale mechanics are unable to service due to the complexity of their technological features. This places smaller businesses at a competitive disadvantage compared to larger dealerships and well-resourced workshops.

There is no doubt that small businesses are a vital component of South Africa’s automotive sector, with the potential to contribute significantly to employment creation, skills development, entrepreneurship, and economic growth at grassroots level.

However, the challenges they face will require greater collaboration between government, industry bodies, training authorities, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and private sector stakeholders.

By improving access to information, reducing compliance barriers, increasing awareness of available support programmes, and providing affordable training and technology solutions, South Africa can unlock the full potential of its small automotive enterprises and strengthen the automotive sector as a whole.

Siphamandla Gwala is Manager: Business Services Outsourcing at BDO South Africa