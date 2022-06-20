The fifth instalment of the State Capture report will now be officially handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday. This marks the second postponement of the release of the report after the Commission cited certain challenges last week.

The State Capture Commission further says that the Presidency will inform the public on the time it will be released.

In a statement, Secretary of the State Capture Commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala says there have been challenges in processing part five of the report in time for the official handover initially scheduled for Monday evening. The over one-thousand page report is expected to look into the State Security Agency and the SABC amongst others.

The Commission adds, “The final volumes of the Part V and VI of the report are about 1 824 pages long. The

volumes themselves are seven in total. In the interest of quality and reduction of unavoidable errors and as a result of calendar logistical problems, it has become necessary to allow for a responsible and proper completion of the conclusion of the report.”

Handover delayed again: