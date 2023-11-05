Parole board taking necessary steps for Block’s parole consideration

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Department of Correctional Services says it is dealing with all matters arising from the application for special remission of sentence made by former ANC Chair in the Northern Cape, John Block in 2020.

The Supervision and Parole Board rejected the application which saw Block approaching the courts.

On Friday, the Northern Cape High Court instructed the department and four other respondents in the matter to speedily deal with the issue.

The court has given the respondents until Friday to address the matter or face possible imprisonment and being in contempt of court.

Block was jailed in 2018 for corruption linked to office leases for government departments at inflated prices.

“Both parties agreed before court that the parole board will take necessary steps in terms of parole consideration for Mr John Block. Parole consideration refers to a process where the parole board must make a determination whether an inmate is ready or not to be placed out on parole,” Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo elaborates.