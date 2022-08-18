Parliament’s Communications and Digital Technologies Committee says it wants to see a smooth transition from the current SABC Board to the new one by having the new board appointed on time.

The committee says it wants to avoid seeing the appointment of an interim board.

The term of office of the current SABC Non-Executive Board comes to an end on October 15.

Committee Chairperson Boyce Maneli says the process is currently at a stage where parliament’s administrative support services are capturing all the information, and nominations before they could be presented to the portfolio committee.

The closing date for nominations was 6 August.

Maneli says now that Parliament is fully back in session, the committee process is expected to kickstart soon.

“We already have got a draft programme for a sub-committee which is due to be presented to the portfolio committee. And once that is done, then the subcommittee will immediately kick in, in getting the processes underway.”

“We still are committed to ensuring that we appoint the board within time, from the side of Parliament, so as to give space, (so) that the appointments could be done before the actual expiry in October. We do not intend to have interim measures. We would really want to see a smooth transition from the current board to the new board,” adds Maneli.

The SABC Board has previously been marred by instability as some board members resigned before their terms of office expired.

The board ordinarily has a term of five years.

Below are the interviews for board members in 2017: