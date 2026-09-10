Parly’s Ad Hoc Committee requests another extension

Chairperson of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee looking into concerns of national security, Soviet Lekganyane, says they have written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, asking for another extension.

The committee, established more than a year ago, is now in the process of compiling its draft preliminary report.

Once it is completed, the report will be sent to interested parties before a final report can be written.

The committee’s last extended deadline is 11 September.

If the request for an extension is acceded to, it would be the sixth time the request is granted.

Lekganyane says there is too much work left for the committee to meet the deadline.

“With regard to the deadline of the committee, you are right, the deadline is 11 September, tomorrow, but we have written to office of Speaker, pre-emptively, because we understand the volume of the work.”