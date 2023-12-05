Parly votes in favour of NPA Amendment Bill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Assembly (NA) has voted in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Amendment Bill. The bill aims to make the Investigative Directorate, existing within the NPA, a permanent entity.

It is also government’s response to the Zondo Commission on State Capture’s recommendations to curb corruption.

The chairperson of the Justice and Correctional Services committee, Bulelani Magwanishe, says they are aware of criticism of the bill.

“The committee will address issues with bill re the comprehensive independence of NPA in its legacy report for the attention of 7th parly. In addition, the committee urges the minister to introduce such legislation before the end of January 2025.”

The bill was widely criticised by opposition parties for not nearly doing enough to ensure the independence of the NPA or ID.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says while they supported the bill, the legislation is wholly inadequate.

“We should be here establishing truly independent, separate from NPA, maybe Chapter 9 institution to make SA safe again. Instead, we are here with this sorry, wholly unsatisfactory piece of legislation that took so long to get to Parliament. What a shame! What a disgrace!”

