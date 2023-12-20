sabc-plus-logo

Parly to engage the Executive over unanswered ministerial questions

  • File image: Parliamentary Spokesperon Moloto Mothapo addresses the media.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@ParliamentofRSA
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament says it continues to engage with the Executive over unanswered ministerial questions.

Written and oral questions from MPs are one way in which parliamentarians hold the executive accountable.

The issue of unanswered questions by ministers has been a bone of contention for many years.

Recently, Police Minister Bheki Cele admitted in one of the written parliamentary replies that he had been sponsored by a private company to attend the Rugby World Cup in France.

This is how oral and written questions to the executive, which they are obliged to answer, promote accountability.

In a statement, Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, says in the National Assembly over 4000 written questions were submitted, with over 550 answers outstanding. Of the 380 oral questions, 60 are yet to be answered.

In the National Council of Provinces,  845 questions, both oral and written, were asked, with  17 replies outstanding.

Mothapo says the Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has again written to Deputy President Paul Mashatle, who is the Leader of Government Business, to alert him to the outstanding answers.

