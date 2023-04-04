The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Chairperson Sifiso Buthelezi says they want to know what informed National Treasury to exempt Eskom from complying with certain provisions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Buthelezi says Finance along with the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises will be part of a meeting on Wednesday morning on the matter.

They are expected to discuss the regulations published in the government gazette that exempts the power utility from declaring irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements.

The joint special meeting was approved by National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Monday.

Buthelezi, explaining why the meeting is important, says, “The main concern is that we as parliamentarians must be able to explain what is happening. There is this exemption that has been gazetted by the minster of finance. So, all that we want to find out is what informed that exemptions. And also National Treasury (should) hear what our concerns are. Our concern in that it would create a situation where there is a flat box where the members of parliament would not know what happened to the money that has been appropriated. That’s basically what we are looking at.”

Buthelezi says if Eskom is exempted from reporting on its financial statements, people may start doubting the credibility of the financial statements of public entities. Buthelezi says transparency is critical to minimise the ripple effect that the exemption may have on the greylisting of South Africa and how ratings agencies view it.

VIDEO | Treasury exempts Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure:

Black cheque

Independent energy analyst Hilton Trollip says Treasury has given Eskom a blank cheque for corruption through its partial exemption of the PFMA.

Trollip says this decision could have severe economic and political consequences.

“Eskom has R400 billion worth of debt. A lot of that debt is bonds. Bond holders and the people that hold that debt, they often have conditions that if the organisation that they’re lending to such as Eskom has a qualified audit then they have to recall their bonds. This could cause a run on Eskom bonds, government bonds, huge impact on the currency. The previous CEO of Eskom says that corruption is running rife at Eskom. It seems that there is a another reason and this reason is that this government cannot get this corruption, this irregular expenditure under control and its now giving a blank cheque for corruption.”

The Black Business Council has blasted Godongwana for granting power utility an exemption from regulations that require State-owned Entities to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the PFMA.