Parly opposes legal bid over Impeachment Committee’s evidence leader

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee has formally filed papers in the Western Cape High Court to oppose two legal challenges by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Legal Professionals Association (ALPA).

The challenges aim to reverse the court’s decision to rescind the nomination of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela as chief evidence leader of the committee.

Madonsela was nominated early last month, but President Cyril Ramaphosa raised an objection citing a potential conflict of interest as well as potential bias.

The committee has since deliberated on the matter and decided to rescind the nomination of Madonsela earlier this month.

Committee Chairperson Makashule Gana says, “This matter will be heard on the 12th and 13th of October and as a committee we have filed our answering affidavit opposing these two legal challenges.”

Gana says, “We believe that we are within our rights and powers to rescind our own decision. In the meantime, the committee will look to finalise the terms of reference so that by the time this matter is heard in court our terms of reference are finalised.”

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