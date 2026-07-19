Parly Impeachment Committee to continue its work pending judgement

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, as it awaits judgment from the Western Cape High Court, regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to halt the work of the committee.

The president wants the parliamentary process suspended pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report that found that he has a prima facie case to answer over the Phala Phala matter.

The urgent interdict, heard over two days, was heard by a full bench of the Western Cape division.

Ramaphosa’s application to review the report will be heard in September.

Chairperson of the Impeachment Committee, Makashule Gana, explains that until a court orders otherwise the committee will continue its work.

“What’s also encouraging, at least for me as the chairperson, is the final inputs by the President’s council that indicates that the work of the committee so far is the preparatory work. So, the appointment of the evidence leaders, the preparation of the witnesses, the finalization of the terms of reference, and all the work they are not seeking to interdict. But in any case, we’re not going to stop until the court has made a determination,” says Gana.

Meanwhile, ActionSA says it has instructed its legal team to challenge the disciplinary hearing of the SAPS against Major General Wally Rhoode and Brigadier Hennie Rikhotso.

An internal SAPS disciplinary hearing cleared the two officers. This after they conducted an unauthorized criminal investigation into a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela Limpopo.

The officers are also accused of not having opened an official case docket, and later engaged in a covert cross-border operation to Namibia.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont, says, “The record of Rhoode’ disciplinary hearing is four pages long, and Rikhotso’s is two pages long … for a record of decision, this really raises the question, ‘was the disciplinary hearing really held at all?’ Because at the end of the day, what we know is that these were two matters investigated, including by the Public Protector and IPID, and there is no way that six pages in total can do justice to a proper disciplinary process that was required by the Public Protector.”