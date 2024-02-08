Parly flags governance, funding issues in E Cape higher education

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education Science and Innovation has identified poor governance and funding inefficiencies as major challenges in institutions of higher learning in the Eastern Cape.

The committee conducted an oversight visit to institutions of higher learning in the province. They included the embattled University of Fort Hare in Alice.

The committee engaged with students, labour, and management of the institutions.

The Committee’s Chairperson, Nompendulo Mkhatshwa says, “Most important is this one of leadership. Because it has a ripple effect on how we even manage the limited budget we have. What is important is for us to be able to utilise the budget.”

“When we look at our universities great concern is NSFAS, accreditation of accommodation is a big challenge, there are allowances that have not been paid coming from last year and students are expected to register but they don’t know if they are funded or not.”

