Parly Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet sees new role as historic

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, Annelie Lotriet, has described her new position as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly as a great responsibility.

This is as the ANC and the DA reached a deal to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) together with the Patriotic Alliance, GOOD and the IFP last week.

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that the party would seek a Government of National Unity after it failed to get an outright majority in last month’s election.

Lotriet gushes at how historic this is.

“You know, we’ve been talking about things such as Government of National Unity or coalitions or just working together as political parties since the elections. When this becomes a reality where you have a deputy speaker from another party and not the ANC, who has held these positions forever, you now realise what it is and that it is historic,” she says.

7th Parliament | NA deputy speaker Annelie Lotriet addresses the house:



Meanwhile, the PAC has changed its tune and has joined the Government of National Unity. It was part of a group of parties that last week expressed their opposition to the unity government under the banner of the Progressive Caucus.

Speaking to SABC News, the party’s Secretary General, Apa Pooe says their participation in the GNU is rooted in the belief that the PAC can effectively steer the country away from right-leaning tendencies and protect the gains achieved thus far.

“The PAC believes that we needed to steer away (from) the current formulated GNU away from right wing tendencies. We believe that the participation of the PAC in the GNU will simply put the issue of the restoration of the land and be central in this formation,” says Pooe.