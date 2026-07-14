Parly Committee on CoGTA to meet Treasury over municipal funding cuts

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will convene a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss National Treasury’s decision to temporarily withhold equitable share payments to 69 municipalities.

The meeting will be attended by CoGTA Minister Velinkosini Hlabisa, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, the South African Local Government Association, and the chairpersons of three parliamentary oversight committees.

National Treasury withheld the July equitable share funding of the affected municipalities, including the City of Johannesburg, citing persistent non-compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

The affected municipalities include entities in the Free State and Johannesburg that have failed to meet MFMA requirements, including unpaid debts to Eskom, water boards and pension funds. Funding is typically restored once municipalities submit credible plans to rectify financial losses and hold responsible officials accountable.

Treasury freezes funding for 69 municipalities:

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Municipal workers’ union SAMWU said withholding funds and austerity measures would not resolve the underlying crisis, and called for a complete overhaul of the municipal funding model.

SAMWU General Secretary Dumisane Magagula said the current funding model was not designed to support service delivery.

“What needs to change is the funding model of local government. Currently, the model does not speak to service delivery. It doesn’t enable municipalities to deliver services. The funding model should not be over-reliant on collecting from residents only. It should go much broader than making sure that we get revenue and correct revenue even from business. The kind of budget that goes to municipalities needs to be relevant for those municipalities,” Magagula said.

National Treasury said the responsibility for implementing consequence management against non-compliant officials rested with municipal councils and their disciplinary boards.

Regulatory Oversight Director at National Treasury Khensani Makaneta said the law provided a clear process for dealing with financial misconduct.

“What is supposed to happen, for instance, when you talk about unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure that stems from non-compliance with the MFMA, is that those matters are supposed to be referred to a body called a disciplinary board, where they will investigate whether someone acted intentionally or was negligent in breaching the law. Then, based on the recommendations and findings, consequence management is supposed to be implemented by the municipal council, following the recommendations of the disciplinary board,” Makaneta said.

The MFMA, enacted in 2003, is designed to secure sound and sustainable financial management across local government. It sets strict requirements for budgeting, expenditure control, supply chain management and accountability.

Under Section 32, municipalities are required to investigate and recover funds lost to unauthorised, irregular or wasteful expenditure. Under Section 65, accounting officers must pay all money owed by the municipality within 30 days of receiving a valid invoice.