Parliament’s Serjeant-at-Arms position remains vacant

As the new members of Parliament are preparing to be sworn in, a key administrative position, the Serjeant-at-Arms remains vacant.

This is the person responsible for ensuring that decorum in the National Assembly is upheld and called upon to remove rowdy lawmakers from the House.

Part of the Serjeant-at-Arms’ duties are carrying in the 10kg mace, into the Chamber. This is a tradition from the Westminster parliamentary system.

The mace is a symbol of the authority of the Speaker and their main role is to enforce this authority.

The post became vacant when the first female Serjeant-At-Arms Regina Mholomi retired five years ago.

Besides the academic qualifications, Parliament’s advert for a new Serjeant-at-Arms stipulates that excellent knowledge and understanding of the rules is one of the prerequisites.

They must also possess the ability to operate within a pressured environment, in case some rowdy MPs must be removed from the House.

Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the Serjeant-at-Arms plays a very important role in terms of maintaining order.

“They are an extension of presiding officers, to discipline, ensure there is orderly conduct, no chaos. They are responsible for carrying out orders of presiding officers, must take action those who are disorderly.”

