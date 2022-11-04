The research unit in parliament has made a few recommendations to the National Assembly (NA) on how to deal with the State Capture Commission Report.

The research unit was tasked to analyze the report to give advice to the relevant rules committees on how to scrutinise the plan of action by the executive to implement the recommendations of the report.

It took four months for President Cyril Ramaphosa to formally submit all the different sets of the report in the national legislature.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso says, “What we are doing today is to deal with the process, (and) not so much the merits of the recommendations on how parliament ought to process these recommendations and of course, these are our proposals in that regard. In terms of how these recommendations are to be processed, there are two aspects and I will get to some details. In respects of one of these aspects, as indicated, there are those that relate specifically to how parliament should conduct its business.”

State Capture Report requires redesign of anti-corruption architecture: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the six parts of the State Capture Report require a fundamental redesign of anti-corruption architecture in South Africa. Ramaphosa says some key reforms government is undertaking include the establishment of an independent procurement agency and a permanent anti-corruption agency. The president made the announcements in a live address to the nation on Sunday night. He was speaking about how the executive intends to implement the findings and recommendations of the State Capture Commission Report. Ramaphosa submitted the plan to the speaker on Saturday night. President Ramaphosa says a comprehensive proposal for an anti-corruption framework will be produced for public consultation. The video below is the President’s full address: