Parliament’s Impeachment Committee to meet on Tuesday

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the names of evidence leaders as well as its terms of reference.

The committee was established following a Constitutional Court ruling in May, directing that it should investigate whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should be removed from office in relation to the Phala Phala matter.

Ramaphosa launched an urgent bid in the Western Cape High Court to prevent the committee from proceeding with the outcome of his decision to take on review the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

Judgment regarding his urgent interdict is expected to be heard on Friday.

Over $500 000 was stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020, and three people are on trial.

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