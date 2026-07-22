Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee to meet on Tuesday

Makashule Gana chairs the Section 89 Impeachment Committee in Parliament, Cape Town on June 24, 2026.
  • Makashule Gana chairs the Section 89 Impeachment Committee in Parliament, Cape Town on June 24, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Parliament of RSA Facebook
Zalene Merrington

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the names of evidence leaders as well as its terms of reference.

The committee was established following a Constitutional Court ruling in May, directing that it should investigate whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should be removed from office in relation to the Phala Phala matter.

Ramaphosa launched an urgent bid in the Western Cape High Court to prevent the committee from proceeding with the outcome of his decision to take on review the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

Judgment regarding his urgent interdict is expected to be heard on Friday.

Over $500 000 was stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020, and three people are on trial.

RELATED VIDEO | Committee to finalise evidence leader nomination:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News