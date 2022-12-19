Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy has welcomed the scaling up of security at Eskom’s power stations. The committee’s chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo says they feel exonerated because they always held the view that besides ageing infrastructure there was also sabotage at power stations.

Luzipo says a minimum of 10 soldiers have been deployed to each of the Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom reduces rolling blackouts to Stage 5 on Monday

Meanwhile, Eskom’s crisis communications manager Menzi Mngomezulu says Stage 5 rolling blackouts will continue until 5 o’clock on Tuesday morning when stage four will kick in

“Stage 6 load shedding will be reduced to Stage 5 load shedding at 5am on Monday morning. Thereafter Stage 4 rolling blackouts will be implemented at 5 am on Tuesday morning for the rest of the week. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” says Mngomezulu.

VIDEO: Army deployed to deal with vandalism and sabotage at Eskom power stations: