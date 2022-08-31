Parliament’s Communications Committee has adopted the names of members who will serve on the sub-committee that will process the SABC board nominations.

Seven of the eleven Portfolio Committee members are in the sub-committee.

Four of them will represent the African National Congress (ANC) and three will represent opposition parties.

The current SABC Board now has 45 days left in office.

Committee Chairperson Boyce Maneli, Nomsa Khubeka, Mike Basopu and Lesiba Molala are the four members who will represent the ANC in the sub-committee.

Amongst the remaining three, Dianne Kohler-Barnard represents the Democratic Alliance (DA), Vuyani Pambo will represent the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Zandile Majozi will represent all smaller parties including the IFP.

The sub-committee is expected to meet soon to start shortlisting suitable candidates to be interviewed in search of the best 12 non-executive board members.

The deadline for nominations was on 6 August and the outgoing SABC Board’s term of office comes to an end on October 15.

Parliament working on filling SABC Board vacancies: