Some members of Parliament have joined their hands to rally support for the South Africa National Netball Team during its participation in the Netball World Cup 2023.

The tournament will kick start this coming Friday in Cape Town. Some of the Parliamentarians have urged all South Africans to unite behind Team South Africa to conquer the world showpiece.

DA Member of Parliament serving in the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts, and Culture Tsepo Mhlongo explains the importance of supporting the national team.

“The DA supports Spar Proteas, our national netball team. We are behind the team. They will make us proud in the netball world cup. I am excited and pleased with their performance. Let us unite as we march along with our team toward victory. Let us support them. And let us support them into the court until the podium. We are the winning team-the winning nation. I am in Cape Town now, please join us sibangene this Friday,” says Mhlongo.

Deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Mafu says the whole of South Africa is behind the national netball team.

The department has handed over the South African flag to the team, representing the hopes and aspirations of the nation. Various tournament-related activities will take place this week. They include the handing over of kits and equipment in Langa and Gugulethu on the Cape Flats.

-Additional report by Corbin August