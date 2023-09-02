Parliament says it will conduct its own constitutional oversight role over the recent fire outbreak within the buildings located in Marshall town, Johannesburg. The fire disaster left 76 people dead and dozens more were injured at the time of the last counting.

Both presiding officers of parliament, Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo say relevant committees will be given the task of looking at the role of various stakeholders including relevant government departments.

They say at the core of the envisaged assessment is to look at the current state of the so-called hijacked buildings when it comes to compliance with the law.

“Relevant committees of parliament will be immediately assigned to oversee both the immediate and the long-term efforts of various branches of the government in response to this disaster. These committees will also look to the distressing phenomenon of the building high jacking within the city which is the grave concern that demands urgent attention. The assigned committees will also investigate the conditions of both private and government buildings focusing on their own compliance with safety regulations,” Parliament Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo elaborates.

Video: Joburg CBD Fire – Death toll expected to rise from 76