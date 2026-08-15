Water Services Amendment Bill public hearings kick off in Graskop

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation has kicked off its nationwide public hearings on the Water Services Amendment Bill.

The committee held its first public hearings on Friday at the Graskop Town Hall in Mpumalanga where it interacted with residents of the Ehlanzeni District Municipality.

The committee’s Leon Basson says the purpose of the amendments is to make sure that authorities that have water licenses adhere to their licenses and that they make sure that they deliver clean drinking water, that sewer does not run in streets, in our rivers, in people’s houses.

“The licensing processes will change now and if the license holder does deliver the service, or it is not up to standard, then it will allow the Department of Water and Sanitation to withdraw that license and then hand it over to other institutions.”