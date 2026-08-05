Parliament suspends NCC leader Fadiel Adams

The Impeachment Committee has been informed that National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams has been suspended by Parliament, in accordance with the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

The news broke when the Impeachment Committee was voting on the nomination of an evidence leader.

Adams was absent, and the committee was informed that he had been suspended.

His suspension runs until towards the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Adams is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 11 August.

This was confirmed by commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels.

Adams is expected to answer questions relating to the Section 27 affidavit that was used in the investigation into senior Crime Intelligence officials.

Video below reports on Adams Madlanga’s appearance: