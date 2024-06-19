Parliament says it’s unable to probe the Renaldo Gouws video

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Parliament says it is unable to investigate the actions of Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws prior to him taking oath as a member of the National Assembly.

This comes after a video clip Gouws made 15 years ago, resurfaced this week.

Parliament says it was up to the DA to deal with the matter.

In a statement to the SABC, the DA said it had been alerted of the video Gouws made 16 years ago, and an online petition to have him removed as an MP.

The party also disassociated itself from the video and said it does not condone the tone and content.

Gouws, a former councillor from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality can be seen in a video posted on YouTube going on a rant about his views on reverse Apartheid and how he believes white South Africans are discriminated against.

A petition with thousands of signatures calling for Gouws to be removed from the National Assembly has since surfaced but the MP recently apologised, adding he is remorseful for his actions.