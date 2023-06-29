National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has refuted claims made by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Parliament would not be able to stop another State Capture from taking place.

Zondo said Parliament had not implemented some of the commission’s recommendations.

The State Capture report criticised Parliament over its failure to hold the executive accountable during the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma.

Delivering the keynote address at the Human Sciences Research Council colloquium, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he is concerned that SA could experience another State Capture:

Parliament’s Presiding Officers have concluded a meeting with Zondo over his criticism. Mapisa-Nqakula says Parliament is working to implement some of the recommendations.

“The presiding officers took the opportunity to clarify that the perception created that Parliament was not implementing the commission’s recommendations with the necessary speed is far from the truth. Both parties expressed their willingness to continue engaging on matters of mutual interest and concern, highlighting the importance of maintaining open lines of communication and cooperation between the judiciary and the legislature to uphold the democratic institutions that underpin our society.”